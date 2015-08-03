Camera found in public restroom causing concern

Amarillo, TX - Officers are urging the public to be on the lookout after a camera was found in the bathroom at a local business.

We use cameras on a daily basis, but with them evolving to smaller more convenient items, officers tell us these crimes are on the rise.

The name of the business is being withheld as we are protecting the privacy of owners, however they tell us they have never seen anything like this. Sunday morning an employee found a camera inside what appeared to be a fake aerosol wall unit.



"From where it was set up and from the manner it was set up, it looks like it was set up by someone who wanted to secretly record people in the business. The employee recovered the camera and notified the police," says Sgt. Brent Barbee.



"Like a go-pro is the size of a deck of cards, so you could easily fashion some kind of hidden camouflage for a camera like this and it not be seen by a regular person," says Andrew Brandt with All-Star Computer Service.



While the investigation is ongoing, Barbee tells us the camera did not seem to have the ability to be remotely accessed and all video was being recorded.



"So anything that would've been recorded at least at this point we believe is still within that camera..which is in our custody," says Barbee.



While an SD card was utilized with this device, Brandt tells me other methods of broadcasting video are fairly simple.



"So what we usually see are the go-pros, or the flip cam if you remember those were small even network attached devices that can be placed in a specific area, even hidden very easily either record onto local content like an SD car or even record onto online media."

It is against the law to record people in a place where they have an expectation of privacy. While officers cannot confirm whether the accuser is an employee of the business, they do face a steep penalty.



"Right now, the penalty for this is a state jail felony," says Barbee. "And that's 180 days--2 years in jail and a $10,000 fine up to a $10,000 fine. So it's taken pretty seriously."

If you know any information about this case, you are asked to call APD at 378-4257.