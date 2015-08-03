Curry County deputy swims to save couple from flooded vehicle

CLOVIS, NM - On Saturday, August 1, at approximately 11:45 am, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to State Road 108, in the area of milepost 14, regarding a report of an occupied vehicle stuck in a large body of water in a draw.

The first responding deputy arrived on scene and found an SUV-type vehicle submerged up to the windows in the standing water. Juan Hernandez (Bovina, TX) reported that his parents, Humberto Hernandez (73, Fontana, CA) and Guadalupe Hernandez (66, Fontana, CA), were stuck in the vehicle. Juan had not been able to reach the vehicle because he is unable to swim and was unsure of his parent’s condition.

Due to the life threatening urgency, Deputy Harvey Park swam to the vehicle where he found the couple conscience and still inside. At approximately the same time, an area farm worker, Salvador Mendoza (Clovis), drove a front-end loader tractor as far as he could go into the water. Deputy Park removed the Hernandez’ from their vehicle and assisted them to the bucket of the tractor. Both were taken to dry land where they were examined by awaiting Emergency Medical Services. No injuries were detected.

The elder Hernandez’ had been traveling from their home in Fontana, California to see their son and family in Bovina, Texas at the time of the incident.

Source: Curry County Sheriff's Office