Barricades set up by city after roads flood

AMARILLO, TX. - Barricades are standing at some locations around Amarillo today, after overnight rains flooded several roadways.

The City of Amarillo says areas blocked off at this time are 58th Street and South Georgia, as well as Hobbs Street and Western Plaza Drive.

Another area closed due to flooding is the North end of Western Plaza Drive near the I-40 access road.

Amarillo, Potter and Randall emergency management crews have been working to keep drivers safe from flood waters.

Stormtrack 10 Meteorologist Allan Gwyn says we will remain under a Flood Advisory until 2 pm Monday. This is for southern Potter and Randall County.

