Latest recall affects child safety

NATIONWIDE - There's a new consumer recall today that could involve your child's safety.

Uppa Baby is recalling 71 thousand strollers because of a choking hazard.

The affected strollers are the 2015 Cruz and Vista strollers, as well as the 2015 Rumble Seats.

The company says children can bite off pieces of the foam cross bar, which can get lodged in their throats. The Rumble Seat is a separate seat attachment, but both have foam bumper bars.

The recalled Cruz strollers have the model number 0181 on the sticker. While the Vistas have the model number 0101. The Rumble Seat is the 2015 attachment.

Uppa Baby says customers should remove the bumper bar and contact them for a replacement. The number to call is (844) 540-8694.