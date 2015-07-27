New car seat may prevent hot car deaths

NATIONWIDE - Walmart and infant car seat maker Evenflo have teamed up to create a new car seat that could prevent hot car deaths.

It's called the Sensor-Safe DLX and has a sensor on the seat that will set off a series of sounds if a child is still buckled in when the engine gets turned off.

According to kidsandcars.org, approximately 38 children die every year as a result of being trapped in hot cars. That's roughly one death every nine days.

The Sensor-Safe DLX is currently available online and should be in stores next month.