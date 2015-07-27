Federal regulators hit Chrysler with record fine

NATIONWIDE - Federal regulators have hit Chrysler with a record 105-million dollar fine today, for mishandling recalls.

Chrysler is accused of failing to notify customers of recalls and delaying or failing to come up with repair parts for the affected cars.

Chrysler has had 23 recalls involving 11 million vehicles and just acknowledged the problem last month.

The automaker has not disputed the allegations and is expected to appoint a monitor to oversee recalls moving forward.



However, before moving forward, company officials are now having to address a new recall that began as just a warning.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than a million cars to update the U-Connect software and prevent future hacks.

Last week, Chrysler announced that hackers were able to take control of cars with this software, leaving drivers helpless.

The affected models include the 2014-15 Dodge Viper, Ram Truck, Jeep Grand Cherokees and Durangos. As well as the Chrysler 200 and 300, the Chargers and Challengers.

Chrysler has now offered a software update to fix the problem.

They say there have been no reported accidents or injuries due to the hack.