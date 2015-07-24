City of Amarillo to step in and pump overflown playa lake

Amarillo, TX - A special announcement was sent out to residents of the Greenways community to inform them of changes that will come to their nearby playa lake.

Today, the City of Amarillo is installing a temporary pump to move water from here to McDonald lake.

However pumping will not begin until McDonald has been pumped to a level that will allow the city to manage flood plain risks.

The pump has been placed on the south side of the Greenways park where a suction line will be extended into the lake.



City officials tell us although they do not have an exact time when the pumping will start, they do anticipate it to be in the coming weeks.

At this time, workers are finishing an above ground temporary discharge pipeline and are expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Newschannel 10 is currently speaking with the city's Assistant City Manager and will bring you the latest at six.