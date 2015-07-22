Dumas City Manager appointed - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Dumas City Manager appointed

Dumas, TX -   The city of Dumas has appointed a new city manager.

During a special city meeting, public works director Arbie Taylor was appointed to the position by commissioners.

Along with the city manager position, Taylor will continue his role as public works director until something else can be decided in reference to that position.

Taylor had also been interim city manager prior to taking on the position of City Manager.

Powered by Frankly