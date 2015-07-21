New recall involves airbags, not Takata

NATIONWIDE - One automaker is having airbag issues and it's not Takata this time.

Ferrari is recalling about 800 of it's 2015 sports cars in the U.S.

Company officials say the driver's side air bags were improperly assembled and can deploy the wrong way during a crash.

The affected models include four of the 458 Series. Those are the Italia, the Spider, Speciale and Speciale-A.

Other cars affected are the California-T, the F-F, the F-12 Berlinetta and the LaFarrari.

All of the cars were made between December and April.

The maker of Ferrari's airbags has not been named, but company officials say dealers will fix the problem for fee.



