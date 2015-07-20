Contamination causes 2 million pounds of chicken to be recalled

NATIONWIDE - Aspen Foods is recalling nearly 2 million pounds of raw, frozen chicken products over possible Salmonella contamination.

The Department of Agriculture says the recall is linked to eleven illnesses nationwide.

The recalled products are raw, breaded stuffed chicken breast made between April 15th and July 10th of this year. The boxes say "BEST IF USED BY" July 14th, 2016 and October 10th, 2006.

All affected products are breaded and the USDA says consumers may not realize the chicken is raw. They believe those affected are probably not cooking the product thoroughly to kill the bacteria.

Here are the affected products being recalled:

Aspen Foods Recall

* Cordon Bleu

* Broccoli and Cheese

* Chicken Kiev

* Chicken Parmesan

* Buffalo-Style Chicken

If you have the product, company officials and the USDA say you should discard the item. Or you can get a refund at the store you purchased it from.