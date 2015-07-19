TDCJ hiring seminar at Neal Unit

Amarillo, TX - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be holding a hiring seminar tonight (7-20-15), to explain new career opportunities.

Career benefits for correctional officers will be explained at the Neal Unit in Amarillo which is located at 9055 Spur 591.

The seminar begins at 6:30 this evening.

A $4,000 signing bonus is available for new correctional officers who agree to work at one of 15 units across the state.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED.