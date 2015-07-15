Teen camper banned from WT campus

AMARILLO, TX. - A 17 year old camper at West Texas A & M University has been kicked out of camp and banned from the campus.

University police were contacted by a camp supervisor around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say a 14 year old girl attending WT camp claims she was inappropriately touched by a 17 year old boy, also at camp.

The two were in Mary Moody Northern Hall when it happened.

The boy has been identified, removed from camp and released to his parents. He is now banned from the University after receiving a citation for a Class C Misdemeanor.