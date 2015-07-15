Emergency crews investigate scene of Amarillo house fire

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo fire crews are investigating the scene of an overnight house fire.

It was just before 4:00a.m. Wednesday morning when firefighters were called to the 4700 block of South Bonham.

The family was in the house when the fire occurred, but their fire alarm allowed them to escape unharmed.

The home's north side, car port and car were ablaze when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



