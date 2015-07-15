Woman pinned under SUV in major overnight wreck

UPDATE: Emergency crews have cleared the scene of an overnight rollover at North Western and Givens in Potter County.

The once blocked off area is now passable and traffic can continue through.

NewsChannel 10 is working to check the condition of all three patients taken to area hospitals.

Stay with us for developing information.

-----------------------------

AMARILLO, TX. - Emergency crews are on scene of an overnight rollover after an Amarillo teen is pinned underneath an SUV.

LifeStar has been called to the location on North Western and Givens in Potter County, where three people are involved.

An 18 year old girl who was unconscious has been airlifted to a local hospital, with the other two passengers being taken by ambulance.