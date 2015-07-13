UPDATE: Two year-old hit by car

Amarillo, TX - A 2-year-old is now recovering after being run over by a car.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, the child's Aunt was unaware the child was under the vehicle when she pulled forward.

The boy was transported by private vehicle to Northwest Texas Hospital with injuries.

He was since been flown to Lubbock for further medical treatment.

The child's injuries are not life-threatening.

The case is actively being investigated by the APD.