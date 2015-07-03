TX woman falls to her death in Royal Gorge

CANON CITY, Colo. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who fell about 400 feet to her death at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park in southern Colorado.

The Fremont County coroner’s office identified the woman Thursday as 45-year-old Denise McLean of Wylie, just outside Dallas. Her death has been ruled an accident.

The Canon City Daily Record reports that McLean was last seen alive at an observation point on the north side of the gorge on Monday evening. Her body was recovered from a cliff face below the observation point Tuesday morning.

Coroner Randy Keller says McLean was standing on some rocks next to the gorge and either fell or slipped.