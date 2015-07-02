Amarillo man dies in motorcycle accident

Amarillo, TX - Last night, at approximately 9:30, a 1993 Honda Motorcycle was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of S Ross St. A Maroon 1997 Honda Accord was traveling northbound in the 1400 block of S Ross St turning left onto SE 14th Ave.

The motorcycle struck the right front quarter panel of the Honda Accord. The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet had died at the scene.

The deceased is identified as 22-year-old Steven Ray Howard of Amarillo.



The female driver of the Honda Accord is identified as 31-year-old Misti Dawn O’Brien of Amarillo.

O’Brien and the passengers in the vehicle were uninjured. Investigation into the collision indicated that Obrien was driving under the influence of a narcotic.

O’Brien was transported and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter. The fatal collision remains under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.