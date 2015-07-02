Fatal Accident on Lakeside

Amarillo, TX - On July 1st, 2015, a Tractor/Trailer was driving northbound in the 600 block of N Lakeside Dr. A green 2001 Subaru Outback was traveling westbound from a stop sign on the East Frontal Road of N Lakeside Dr.

The driver of the Subaru failed to yield right of way from the stop sign.



The Tractor/Trailer struck the driver's side of the Subaru and the driver of the Subaru died at the scene.



The family of the deceased has been notified.



This fatal collision remains under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.