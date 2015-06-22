Eighth death linked to faulty Takata airbags - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Eighth death linked to faulty Takata airbags

RECALL ROUNDUP - Officials with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have confirmed another death related to faulty Takata airbags.

Mark Rosekind, the administrator of the NHTSA, says the faulty inflator was infact the cause of a deadly rental car crash last September in California.

"The fact that this was a rental vehicle that had not been remedied is more evidence for why we are seeking authority to prohibit sale or rental of any vehicle with an open safety recall," Rosekind said. 

Earlier this year, the company doubled the number of it's original recall. That brought the recall number to 34 million -- or nearly one in every seven cars on U.S. roads -- making it the largest auto recall in history. 

The recall was made more complex following news that some cars that had already undergone service would need a second airbag replacement.

Airbags made by the Japanese manufacturer have been found to explode and send pieces of metal and plastic into the face and body of drivers and passengers.

So far, authorities have linked the airbags to seven deaths in the U.S. and one in Malaysia. 

Takata is the fourth-largest airbag maker in the world and provides nearly 20% of the auto industry's airbags. 

General Motors is adding more than 243 thousand compact hatchbacks in the U.S. and Canada to the growing recall list.

The company says this expansion covers the Pontiac Vibe from 2003 to 2007. The Vibe recall comes after Takata Corp of Japan agreed in May to double the size of its air bag inflator recall to 33.8 million, making it the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

Eight deaths and 100 injuries have now been linked to the faulty inflators. The NHTSA is trying to determine what exactly causes the part's malfunction.

Owners can find out if their car is part of the giant recall by going to http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ and keying in their vehicle identification number. The number is located on many state registration cards and is stamped on the dashboard near the bottom of the driver's side windshield.

Just head to the NHTSA website at www.nhtsa.gov
Powered by Frankly