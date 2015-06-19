Dove Creek Ranch invites public to open house

AMARILLO, TX. - Dove Creek Ranch and Equine Rescue Sanctuary is hosting an open house this weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



They will be featuring horses up for adoption and those in need of sponsorship.Guests will have the opportunity to watch the rescue horses both under saddle and in hand.



One priority of Dove Creek is to reduce the number of unwanted, seized and rescued horses. The main goal of the open house, however, is to educate the local community about horse ownership.



Local professional will be on hand to answer any questions on topics such as Horsemanship, Grooming, Anatomy of the Horse, Equine Dentistry and Nutrition.



The sanctuary is located at 16201 Gordon Cummings Road in Canyon and the event is free to the public.