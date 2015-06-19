150 years of celebration underway for Juneteenth

UPDATE: AMARILLO, TX - In celebration of Juneteenth, JUNEFEST 2015 is underway throughout the community.



Each year there's food, entertainment, and a parade.



A record crowd was in attendance for the parade this morning.



Tonight the events will be capped off by a concert with jazz/sax player Tom Braxton.



Tickets are $15 and $23 for couples.

------------------------------------

AMARILLO, TX. - Juneteenth is today (June 19th) and in celebration of 150 years of freedom, JUNEFEST 2015 is underway throughout the community.

Each year there's food, fun, entertainment and an annual parade. This year the parade begins at 10:30 Saturday morning on North Hayden and will end up at Bones Hooks Park.

Free lunch will follow, along with a fashion show, special awards and a concert.

Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation was official on January 1, 1863. On June 19th, two and a half years later the first Juneteenth was observed in Galveston.

Tonight there will be a youth talent show at the Palo Duro High School auditorium starting at 7.

The cost is $3 for kids and $5 for adults. If you get tickets at the door you'll pay $7.

For more information call Melodie Graves at 345-5687