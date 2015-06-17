More vehicles added to massive airbag recall - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

More vehicles added to massive airbag recall

NATIONWIDE - Two automakers have expanded their Takata airbag recall today.

Honda says more than one million cars were already recalled to fix driver side airbags. Now, the passenger side airbags need to be replaced.

The expanded recall includes the 2001-2005 Honda Civic and the 2003-2007 Honda Accord.

Airbag maker Takata says about 34 million cars need to be repaired since they can explode and send pieces of metal and plastic through the vehicle.

The other company, Toyota, has added over a million cars to it's list of vehicles needing repairs from the same airbags.

The expanded recall includes the 2003-2007 Corolla and Corolla Matrix. Also, the 2005-2007 Toyota Sequoia and Toyota Tundra.

Toyota says the new additions bring the number of affected Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the U.S. to 2.9 million.

Several deaths have been linked to the faulty inflators.

For more information on safety recalls and vehicle status, check out these websites.....toyota.com/recall and enter the vehicle identification number of your vehicle. Or safercar.gov/vin.
Powered by Frankly