Rainfall proving to be a problem for road workers

Amarillo, TX - Higher than normal amounts of rain are taking a toll on day-to-day operations for many locals.

Flooded roads and homes have caused many headaches, and county workers don't see them calming down any time soon.

Homes in Bushland are now their own islands after rain caused the playa lake to overflow.

But owners of these houses aren't the only ones experiencing this issue. Randall County road superintendent Stan Cranmer says this is something he has never seen.

"To be quite honest, water's in places I've never seen before," says Cranmer. "I didn't know water went there, so we're just kind of having to adjust on the fly."

Cranmer says the work they are having to do now is typically done in the winter, but with the roads having so many issues, the process has to be expedited. And they are even experiencing problems doing that.

"We need to be able to get in the ditch and clean the ends out and we have a culvert cleaner, which is a little machine kind of like a roter rooter that we clean them out with, but that's kind of... we can't do that now standing in water," says Cranmer.

The department is working on covering potholes and uncovering clogged drains. They have even added culverts to increase the drainage, but Cranmer says their work is no match for mother nature's unpredictability.

"Mostly the potholes and the drainage issues. You know, we've gone through so many years of it not raining and the dust blowing that these culverts have really clogged up with that and tumbleweeds and it's just created problems where we didn't have problems before."

As for the lakes overflowing onto roads...Cranmer says unfortunately there is not much they can do other than play the waiting game.

"Now the lakes, there's just not really a whole lot we can do when it comes up over the road," says Cramner. "I mean, it's...they're playa lakes for a reason. That's where the water's going to go.

Cranmer says that most of these areas are not considered "flood zones," however there's no telling what weather in the panhandle can do.

He adds the department is taking notes should the rare rain happen in the future.