Couple says they will divorce if same-sex marriage is legalized

Nick and Sarah Jensen

SYDNEY, Australia - A couple in Australia says they will divorce if the country legalizes same-sex marriages.



According to an online article by the Sydney Morning Herald, Nick and Sarah Jensen have been happily married for 10 years and have no desire to separate.



However, they say if same sex marriage is legalized Australia, they plan to divorce.



The Jensens say they would be unable to participate in marriage if it was to be redefined.



Nick Jensen is director of the Lachlan Macquarie Institute, a religious program.

