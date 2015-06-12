Curry County Detention Center discovers hazard to inmates and staff

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Officials have confirmed that black mold has been found in some Curry County Detention Center jail cells and high levels of carbon dioxide were located in its medical office.



The Clovis News Journal reports the test results were released Wednesday in response to a public records request filed by the newspaper.



County Manager Lance Pyle said the pod where the black mold was located had been vacant since May 12 because it was getting a new coat of paint.



Investigators said recent heavy rainfall caused major leaks in the jail. The report notes they found "microbial contamination that was active and growing,'' on drywall ceilings, fiberglass duct work, ceiling tiles and horizontal surfaces.