MTK Foundation raises hopes and funds for cancer patients

AMARILLO, TX. - This weekend the MTK Foundation is teaming up with the Old Tascosa Cycling Club to bring the inaugural "Happy to Help Ride" to Amarillo.

Proceeds from the cycling event will help fund the MTK Foundations efforts to support families of local kids suffering from pediatric cancer. MTK stands for Madison Taylor Knebusch who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at age 14 and passed away at age 16.

Madison's parents, along with a founding board are reaching out to help families so they can focus on what's important, which is they're child who's suffering from the disease.

The ride starts at 8:00 Saturday morning at the Randall High School parking lot.

Registration is only $30 and riders will have three out and back ride options to choose from. Buffalo Road-17 miles, Cemetery Road-29 miles, Happy, Texas-59 miles.

This will be a fully supported event with SAG provided by Sun Adventure Sports. Rest and refreshment stops located at Buffalo Road, Hungate Road, Happy and the finish area at Randall High School.

Not only will your participation help the families of kids suffering from cancer, but you'll experience a great ride for cyclists training for the MS Ride the Rim.

To see what those are or to learn more about the MTK Foundation call 676-5201.