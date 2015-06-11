'Dads Honor Ride' rolls through Amarillo for an honorable cause

AMARILLO, TX. - A group honoring dads hit the Amarillo city limits Wednesday in a 21 day 'Dads Honor Ride' across the nation.

The 21st Century Dads Foundation is biking 21 thousand miles from California to Chicago, raising awareness and money for fatherhood charities.

The ride started June 1st and will end June 21st which is Father's Day.

Locally the ride will benefit all 'Watch D.O.G.S.' programs as well as the 'Boot Camp for New Dads' at BSA Hospital.

Boot Camp for New Dads is a national program that helps men of all different economic levels, cultures and ages become better fathers.

The Watch D.O.G.S. programs are designed to help dads be more active in their kid's lives and to help stop bullying in areas schools.

Currently there are two elementary schools in Borger that have the Watch D.O.G.S. program, which offers school based father involvement.

Father figures volunteer to serve at least one day a year in a variety of school activities as assigned by a school principal or administrator.

David Hirsh, the Honor Ride Captain and founder of the movement visited with NewsChannel 10's Angie Winn about the positive impact our area is seeing.

'Dads Honor Ride' left Amarillo early Thursday morning with a group of about 50 volunteers joining in on the cross-country trip.

A journey that David Hirsh says if for a worthy cause. Especially since 24 million kids across America are growing up without their dads.

If you would like to be involved somehow, you can start by riding along or donating. You can even purchase a coin for the dad in your life.

It's called a Great Dads Coin that is a constant reminder to stay more connected to one another.

Visit www.teamdad.com to obtain valuable information on responsible fathering.

Proceeds from the sale of Great Dads Coins go to the Team Dad Foundation which supports different fatherhood programs and charities.