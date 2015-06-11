Xcel Energy's Harrington station named "Plant of the Year"

Amarillo, TX - A local company has earned top honors.

Xcel Energy's Harrington generating station has been named plant of the year by the Powder River Basin Coal Users Group.

The three-unit, 1,000 megawatt coal-powered Amarillo facility was recognized for its innovation and best practices in safety, coal handling, plant operations and environmental performance.

"This award reflects the outstanding performance of employees from both Xcel Energy and Savage, which handles the coal for Harrington Station." says Plant Director Dennis Buchanan on receiving the award.

The plant will now be featured in an upcoming edition of POWER magazine as one of the PRB coal group's Plants of the Year and inducted into the power plant hall of fame.