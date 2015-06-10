Dozens of animals die in animal hospital fire

LONGVIEW, TexasLongview Fire Department investigators are trying to determine what started a late night fire that destroyed Kimbrough Animal Hospital, killing 44 animals.

Fire Marshal Johnny Zackary says station crews were called to the scene around 10:25 Tuesday night.

The first part of the building was heavily involved when firefighters got there.



Firefighters tried to start rescuing animals. Eight were saved; two were taken to another animal hospital, but six others did not survive. 38 animals in another part of the building also didn't make it.



Zackary says the roof started collapsing as crews fought the blaze, so they had to pull out.



No injuries were reported.