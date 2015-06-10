Missing Amarillo teen gains national attention

Amarillo, TX - A missing Amarillo teen is gaining national attention.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has taken to social media to help find 16-year-old Anastasia Price.

Price has been missing from Amarillo since March 14th. The organization says she may travel to Lubbock or Tulia and may wear a wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or the missing child hotline at 1-800-843-5678.