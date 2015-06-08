Apple announcement today could introduce options - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Apple announcement today could introduce options

NATIONWIDE - Apple is expected to make a big announcement today.

Pandora and Spotify could have some new competition in the music streaming business as Apple joins the ranks.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook is expected to make the announcement today at the company's annual developers conference.

Reports show that Apple will charge $10 per month for the new service.
Powered by Frankly