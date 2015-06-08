Convicted murderers escape from maximum security prison

NEW YORK - A manhunt is underway in New York State for two convicted murderers.

The two broke out of the Clinton Correctional Facility over the weekend, which is a maximum security prison.

Police are looking for two men, 48 year old Richard Matt and 34 year old David Sweat.

The escapees left two fake dummies in their beds before using power tools to cut through a steel wall. They then followed a series of tunnels to a manhole to make their exit.

Investigators went back and pieced together the elaborate and sophisticated plan.

New York State police say they currently have over 200 law enforcement officers in the area with a variety of specialized units and equipment to use in the search.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says "These are dangerous people. They are nothing to be trifled with."

The biggest mystery that remains is how the inmates got the power tools used to pull off the prison break.

This is the first time anyone has ever escaped from the Clinton Correctional prison since it opened in 1865.