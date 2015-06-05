Amarillo area to receive millions for roadways

Amarillo, TX - Many Amarillo-area highways will be free of potholes and other ruts thanks to nearly $24 million being granted to the area.

In November, voters approved a funding program (also known as proposition one) to allow a portion of the state's energy tax revenue to be used for transportation projects. In total, the state of Texas was granted more than $203 million of those funds.

"Statewide, we're about 5 billion dollars short of what we need to maintain our roadways and to address the congestion we have in a lot of our major areas, so any influx of funds is a good thing because we are going to be able to use that towards maintaining our infrastructure that we have right here in the area," says TxDOT Spokesperson Paul Braun.

One project already approved is a railroad bridge over the tracks on the loop near Washington. The funds will also be used to add lane capacity and fill potholes around the panhandle.

"There's going to be another overlay project on I-40 on the west bound lanes from mile marker 124 to 134 and that's in gray and donley counties," says Braun. "So some projects that are needed pretty badly to help improve the ride quality to help improve safety for motorists."

The project will result in the rehabilitation of more than 800 miles of highways, including in the area where US 60 and US 83 join together, south of Canadian.

A new layer of pavement will be laid on roadways to smooth out potholes, cracks and other uneven textures. Although there is not an exact date for when the project will commence in the panhandle, Braun says he does have an estimate.

"Typically when the commission approves a project that has been let out, the contract is awarded and the contractor usually gets on their way between 45-60 days after a contract is approved," says Braun.

Braun says if all goes well, this means construction will begin by the end of the summer.

Over the past five years, there were 248 fatalities on prop one funded roads. TxDOT says they hope these funds will enhance safety in those areas.