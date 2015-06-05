"Road Rage" incident leads to assault arrest - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

"Road Rage" incident leads to assault arrest

Amarillo, TX -  An Amarillo man is charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon after an incident stemming from "road rage."

The victim said he and his children were traveling, when a driver began tailgating him. That driver, later identified as Tabor Davis Emmert got in front of the victim and slammed his brakes allegedly attempting to cause a collision.

The driver allegedly rolled down his window and pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol at the victim. 

Officers did locate a realistic looking BB handgun pistol on the floor of Emmert's vehicle and it was seized as evidence. 

Emmert was later arrested and booked into the Potter County Correction Center on a charge of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.
