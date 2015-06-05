TxDOT closes roads due to flash flooding

UPDATE: TxDOT officials have reopened roads in Hartley County that were closed due to flash flooding.

US 87, FM 998 and FM 807 are all open and now passable.



----------------------------------

AMARILLO, TX. - The Texas Department of Transportation has closed at least three roads due to heavy flooding overnight.

The East and Westbound lanes of US 87 will remain closed until around 8:15 Friday morning.

TxDOT officials say the East and Westbound lanes of FM 998 and FM 807 will reopen before Noon today.

StormTrack 10 Meteorologist Allan Gwyn says some areas in Hartley County have seen 6 inches of rain overnight.

NewsChannel 10 will keep you updated if conditions change.