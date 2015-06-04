Amarillo Police Department urging social media cautiousness

Amarillo, TX - In the wake of a Facebook post about a woman claiming to have killed her neighbor's dog, Amarillo police are speaking out.



After further investigation, APD says the woman intended it as a joke.



Now, they are urging the public to be more cautious about what they post on social media. They say jokes that include confessions of alleged criminal actions can create a response from the community and if brought to the departments attention may have to be investigated.



They say misinformation or information that upsets others can place your accounts on suspension by the entity that runs the social networking site.