Amarillo College welding program to offer speedier certification

Amarillo, TX - A new program at Amarillo College will mean major changes for some students.

It used to take two years, but with a new accelerated welding program at Amarillo College, future welders can be in and out in six months.

"Instead of 2 years of your life, by Christmas a person could get out and get an entry-level job," says instructor Larrie Black.

Although curriculum will not be changing, the program will require a major time commitment. Students will have to attend courses from 8 to 5 Monday through Friday.

Alleson Zaccardo is currently the only female student in the welding program at AC. She says this program is going to be a huge help with cutting down on precious time.

"I'm actually a single mom to a 2 year old, so it's going to be able to...I'm not going to have to be in school you know, 4 hours a day anymore. I'll be going to school 8 hours a day some days, but it's going to speed up things and I'll be done and hopefully graduate by December, so it'll be good," says Zaccardo.

Black says with the growing area, the demand for welders will be significant. And he says this program will get students out in the workforce to help meet that high need.

"I believe we have some new companies that have come to town," says Black. "I think they've talked that they're going to need, have a big need for welders in this community---some production jobs and stuff and I think it's going to be a great boost to Amarillo's economy and we're trying to meet that demand."

Being a little different from other students, Zaccardo says she looks forward to being a part of the first graduating class from the new program.

She says setting an example for future students will be the best part.

"I'm excited, especially being the only female in the welding program right now," says Zaccardo. "I'm going to be excited just because I don't feel like there's that many female welders here in town, so I feel like it's going to be an awesome job opportunity for me."

The first class for the accelerated program is slated to begin in July. For more information, call Claudia Arnold at 806-335-4301