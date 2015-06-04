MTV's "Catfish" filming an episode in Canyon - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

MTV's "Catfish" filming an episode in Canyon

Canyon, TX - MTV's show "Catfish" is filming an episode in Canyon this week according to creator Nev Schulman's Twitter page. 

Catfish: The TV Show is an American reality-based docu-series television series airing on MTV about the truths and lies of online dating. Creator Nev Schulman even took some time to meet up with fans last night at the Waffle House on Coulter and captioned the picture, "Love my new Amarillo friends." 

He also tweeted, "Back in Texas for another #Catfish. What is it with this state? Any fans at @wtamu cause Canyon is about to get crazy."

Details are limited about the episode, however the new season will premiere on July 8th
