Amarillo woman held at gunpoint in home invasion

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo police are searching for two suspects wanted in an early morning home invasion.



Around 7:15 Thursday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Northwest 20th Street.



A woman says two black men kicked in her back door and held her at gunpoint while they robbed her home.



The woman was not injured however, police are searching for the two suspect with a very limited description.



If you have any information about this crime, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.