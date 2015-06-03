Hundreds of Amarillo shelter animals face euthanasia

Amarillo, TX - Hundreds of Amarillo animals face death if the public does not begin adopting.

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is one hundred percent full. And officials tell us they don't see the influx dropping any time soon.

The Amarillo shelter has improved drastically with pets being adopted out, however workers tell us the numbers are still not as high as they'd like.

Four out of ten dogs that walk through the doors of the shelter, do not come out.

Now the shelter is looking to the public more than ever to change this statistic. Director Jena McFall tells us with warmer weather and animals out, they get picked up at a faster rate.

"And also this is the time when a lot of breeding occurs," says McFall. "I guess because it's warm and they feel good and they're out running around and get into stuff that they shouldn't be getting into."

The humane society is a kill shelter, meaning pets are euthanized when overcrowding starts happening. City spay and neuter programs are completely out of funds. Mcfall says with 25 percent of the shelter's animals surrendered by owners, it comes down to their responsibility.

"A lot of people believe that if they bring their dog or cat here it's going to get adopted and most times, that's not the case," says McFall. "So realize that you may be signing your pet over to a death sentence."

Larry Roberts came in to adopt one cat, and left with two. He says he does not understand how other pet owners can be irresponsible enough to put animals at jeopardy.

"It's just like a family member. It doesn't matter what it is," says Roberts. "To me, it doesn't you know, I mean there's all kinds of dogs in this world and there's all kinds of different people in this world, but you love everybody the same, you love your animals all the same.

McFall says it is a dream of hers to make Amarillo's shelter a no-kill location, however there are multiple factors holding them back.

"Until we get the people in our community to be responsible and get them educated, it's not going to happen," says McFall.

In honor of national no-kill day on June 11th, the Humane Society will be offering discounted adoption rates on June 6th through 11th.