Tulia hospital CEO charged with assault and battery

CAPE COD, Mass. - A Tulia CEO is charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.



Ryan Barnard, CEO of Swisher Memorial Hospital was arraigned on charges he violently assaulted a woman.



Barnard pleaded not guilty to the charges out of Massachusetts.



He allegedly repeatedly banged her head on the console of his car, pulling her hair and biting her arm.



Barnard was released on $25,000 cash bail and has a pretrial hearing set for July 8th.