City of Canyon approves powdered milk plant construction

Canyon, TX - Millions of dollars may soon be pumped into the City of Canyon economy.



The city has just approved the construction of a new powdered milk processing plant and officials tell us they look forward to other growth the plant can bring to the area.

It's just an empty piece of land right now, but in the coming months, this will be home to a new cash cow.

Now that the city of canyon has approved the construction of a new powdered milk plant, city officials are preparing. So what exactly is powdered milk anyway?

"They'll actually remove the water from the milk, which will leave them with ultimately powdered milk," says City Manager Randy Criswell.

Although it is a fairly new market to take on, Criswell says the product will be widely utilized in items like baby formula, military meals and even areas overseas.

Criswell is excited for the distribution, but he says the economic impact the factory will have is significant.

"Their projected economic impact that's very easily measured over the first 10 years of the life of the plant is somewhere in the 75 million dollar range if I remember the number correctly, so that's a huge impact to a town the size of Canyon for sure."

Currently, the plant is said to bring between 40-60 jobs, however Criswell says that number will likely rise as construction begins.

"It's going to be a pretty broad range of employees that'll actually manage it, manage the facility," says Criswell. "It'll run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, non stop."

Jobs and funds brought into the community may rise even more as Criswell says needs in other areas will grow as well.

"We are kind of speculating that there probably will be some support industry come in for something like this. You have to think that if there's going to be all these trucks bringing in milk, then there's going to be a need to work on trucks and need to work on milk trailers and a place to buy diesel and you start letting your imagination run wild with what could potentially come in as a follow up to a business of this size."

Construction has not yet begun, however many of those who will work on the plant are local contractors and architects....another part of the project generating revenue for the canyon community.

As far as beginning construction, Criswell says they are working diligently, but an official date has not yet been set.