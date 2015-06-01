Open carry heads to Gov. Abbott's desk

Amarillo, TX - With the "open carry" bill awaiting the signature of Governor Greg Abbott, some have questions about the major changes it will bring.



The widely debated bill has faced arguments on both ends, however with it going as far as it ever has, many gun owners are preparing.

The "open carry" bill will require open carriers to have a valid concealed carry permit. Aside from terms "open carry" and "concealed," not much will change from concealed weapon policy if open carry is signed into law.

It will not change the locations that the weapons are allowed, however it will change the way weapons can be displayed.

HB19 would require a gun to be displayed in a shoulder or belt holster only. Because of this, classes to certify an owner for a license would see a slight change.

"The only new part would be about holsters, retention systems and how to keep your gun so that it'll be secure and it won't fall out, somebody can't grab it," says Donald Gerber, Owner of Concealed Carry of Amarillo.

"It's not a constitutional, so that means constitutional rights don't allow you to haul a gun around wherever you want to," says Ayvrie Dixon, Owner of Dixon Firearms Training. "You still have to be a licensed handgun carrier."

With over 850,000 licensed gun carriers in texas, many are rejoicing, however some law enforcement are worried.

The Texas Police Chiefs Association say the no-stop provision would endanger the public and police who are trained to be wary of firearms in any situation.

Firearms trainers tell us it ultimately comes down to a person's right to choose.

"People who disagree with our ability to be gun owners will also disagree with our ability to open carry our firearms, so I think you're going to get issues on either side of the cause just because we live in a society where we get to choose freely," says Dixon.

"It's going to be a personal choice whether you want to actually open carry or still have your weapon concealed. I think we should have the right to do both. And now we do," says Gerber.

Just minutes after the final vote on the bill in the Senate, Gov, Abbott tweeted,"open carry just passed in both the Texas House and Senate. Next destination: my pen."

Governor Abbott has between now and June 21st to sign off on the law.