New scam targets Amarillo residents

Amarillo, TX -  Troops overseas and children with cancer are being falsely involved in an Amarillo scam. Scams with deceiving magazine sellers going door-to-door are not unheard of, but a recent scam in Amarillo takes that to another level.

Baylie Giles is angry and fearful. She is a victim of a scam circulating the panhandle.

Scammers go to store parking lots or door-to-door claiming to be selling magazine subscriptions

"The guy was selling magazines for troops that are deployed and if we could make a donation to them and half of the donations or something goes to his college and if he gets so many points on these magazines that are sent to the troops, he gets to go to Italy," says Giles.

"And the magazine subscriptions will be sent to the troops and the people pay very often with cash, sometimes they get a receipt, sometimes they don't," says APD Sgt. Brent Barbee. "And of course, nobody gets the magazines anywhere."

Giles and her boyfriend quickly agreed to make the donation after hearing what the cause was for.

They even allowed him into their household and gave him a ride to an ATM to withdrawal money. She now fears for her security after allowing the scammer to see inside her home.

"He said that after we make the donation to go up to Barnes and Noble after 5 because that's when their competition stops," says Giles. "So we went to Barnes and Noble about 6 and as soon as we got up to the counter, my boyfriend said hey I got this receipt he says it was a scam. The cashier didn't even let him finish."

They received a receipt that we were able to retrieve. APD confirms these are the same receipts being taken by others to the book store in hopes of retrieving their subscription.

Some have paid as little as 30 dollars, some as much as 300.

"But of course the people came into Barnes and Noble with their receipt and Barnes and Noble had never heard of it before," says Barbee. "They told me they've had about 8-10 in the last few weeks."

Workers at Barnes and Noble tell us they have even heard of scammers claiming to be raising money for children with cancer.

"We shouldn't have even opened the door, but lesson learned like don't open the door to strangers at all," says Giles.

"I don't fault the people for getting taken in by it because these people are good," says Barbee. "This is what they do. This is their job is to steal from people."

Barbee says if someone is selling at your door, ask for their sales permit, but never let a stranger into your home.

We researched the name on the receipts being given out and found the company "Greenleaf Distribution" had legitimate receipts stolen from their company and they are now being photocopied.

APD statement: The suspect has identified himself as “Mike,” and is a white male about 20, 5 ft. 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.  He was wearing a blue and gray cap.  He provides a great deal of background story and detail in an effort to make his scam more believable.  There are likely many more cases like this and the APD is seeking your assistance in this matter.  If you have been the victim of this theft, please make an online report at http://police.amarillo.gov/ or call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038. 
