Severe weather keeps local animal shelters busy

Amarillo, TX - Recent storms in the panhandle have heavily impacted local animal shelters.

Local shelter directors tell us thunderstorm phobia in dogs is real, not uncommon, and should not be ignored.

Strong winds, loud thunder, and bright lightning can be scary for some humans, so you can imagine how it may make some pets feel. With storms providing all three of those elements, pets are getting scared.

Many are not used to the loud noises and run away when a storm is coming, or already going on. Director at the Amarillo SPCA Debra Hall tells us the wind is an even bigger contributor to the increase in pets at the shelter.

"If they have the pets in the yard, fences get blown open and there's a lot of pets that get loose," says Hall. "As a matter of fact we had a man call this morning and said his little dog got loose after this last thunder storm."

"Oh it does, it scares dogs badly and a lot of times fences blow down, stuff like that," says Humane Society director Gena McFall. "There are a lot of dogs that are scared of thunderstorms and rain and wind and all that stuff."

Even before the first clap of thunder, otherwise well-behaved dogs sometimes begin to pace, pant, cling to their owners, or hide in the closet. In severe cases, they'll even claw through drywall, chew carpets, or break through windows as they panic.

Shelter workers tell us there are a few options to calm their nerves.

There are pills a pet can take, and there is also something called a "thunder shirt."

"They're kind of equivalent to swaddling a baby, you know it's that tight that it swaddles your dog and have been very successful with them," says Susan Larsen.

Although these are options, McFall says there is one plan that is full proof.

"Microchipping is definitely a good plan, but the best plan though is to keep your dogs inside," says McFall. "If you're leaving the house and you're going to work and you know that there are supposed to be storms, just leave them inside."

Both shelters have hundreds of animals still looking for homes.