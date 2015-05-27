Amarillo student competing at Scripps National Spelling Bee - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo student competing at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Olivia Chen Olivia Chen
Amarillo, TX - An Amarillo student is in Washington D.C. hoping to spell her way to the top.

Olivia Chen is only ten years old, among one of the youngest spellers fighting for a chance to be the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

W-i-n-n-e-r.

That's what one of Amarillo's own is hoping to be crowned at one of the most prestigious spelling bee competitions in the world.

Windsor Elementary School student Olivia Chen has been in the nation's capital this week, making it through multiple rounds of the national spelling bee.

Even more impressive...she comes from a family which is no stranger to the competition.

Olivia's older sisters Ariel and Sonia competed in 2011 and 2013.

"It was like so fun and I just felt like all my hard work had like paid off," says Sonia. "It was just really fun."

"Being surrounded by almost 300 people who share an interest was amazing," says Ariel.

Wednesday, she faced over 200 spellers from around the world. Her sisters say they have faith in her abilities.

"She is 10 years old, so it's great that she's there. I just want her to enjoy her week," says Ariel. "She still has time to go back and stuff, so I just want her to be more comfortable on stage, to relax, and not to forget to smile."

This year marks the 88th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Amidst all the pressure, Sonia has some words of advice for her little sister.

"I just want to tell Olivia good luck and that I love her a lot and that she's so smart and I...yeah. I love her. And she'll do great no matter what she places."
Powered by Frankly