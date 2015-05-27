IRS database hack nets big refunds for criminals

An Internal Revenue System database has been hacked, claiming tax refunds of some 15 thousand people.

The IRS reports more than 100-thousand people had their information stolen when criminals took advantage of the agency's online "Get Transcript Service."

The online service was created to allow people to download several years of tax returns.

However, between February and May, a group used the service thousands of times where they downloaded forms full of personal information.The hacked information includes annual income, addresses and social security numbers.The IRS has since disabled the service and has offered to pay for credit protection for affected victims.