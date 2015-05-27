Guns on campus, one step closer

AUSTIN, TX. - A bill to allow concealed carry of handguns in public college classrooms is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Late last night, just before a midnight deadline, the House gave preliminary approval.

The senate has already voted in favor of the bill, but both chambers would have to agree by June 1st before its sent to Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

Supporters believe it will keep students and faculty safe, while critics say it will make campuses less safe.

A final vote is scheduled for today.