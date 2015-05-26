'High Noon on the Square' offers more in 2015

AMARILLO, TX. - High Noon on the Square 2015 will present a new feature to the fun on the Potter County Courthouse lawn.

This year, for just $60 you can purchase a punch card that covers your lunch at all 9 events throughout the summer.

There will be plenty of celebration as at least 3 different performers will reach milestone anniversaries.

Each Wednesday food and entertainment kicks off in Center City at noon and will last until 1:00 p.m.

You can enjoy burgers, barbeque, chicken fry, fajitas....you name it!

For more information call Beth Duke at 372-6744.