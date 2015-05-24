Child Dies at Canadian River

Amarillo, TX - Fun turned fatal this past weekend at the Canadian River, leaving one child dead.



Officials tell us higher than average river levels had a huge impact on the outcome of the event at the river.Lots of mud and vehicle tracks are evidence of the busy weekend.



At about 6:15 Sunday evening, deputies and Potter County fire rescue were sent to the river on word of a child trapped in a vehicle. The adults in the vehicle were said to have been floating down river between bull taco and chicken creek. Upon arrival, deputies realized they would not be able to get to the location without 4-wheelers and other equipment.



National Park Service, Game Wardens, and the APD dive team were all called to the scene. Campers Roman Ovalle and Sergio Segovia tell us authorities were even asking for help from the public to get the equipment to water.



When they heard what was going on, they quickly volunteered.



"It was hard for them, they were short-handed on the boat," says Segovia. "We helped them carry it up to the trailer and the water stream was actually real bad."



"For me, it was kind of a shocker," says Ovalle. "Like for a child, everyone's going to want to jump up straight for a child, so that's the first thing everyone did. Started looking, jump in there. They found the car seat floating and then they were like "where's the baby? Where's the baby?"



With the water estimated to be rather deep, responders could not see the "razor" off-road vehicle.



"I think the other day, it was right after the heavy rains it was 5.3 feet, I guess. That's a lot of strength in water and that's innate caution as well," says Game Warden Shane Davis.



Once close enough to the area, they were able to see the current bring it to the surface a few times. At one point, they could see there was a child in the vehicle.



They then cut the child seat out of the vehicle to bring out of the river. The 3-year-old boy was deceased at the time he was pulled out.



Officials determined that the razor was stopped on a sand bar when the current flipped the vehicle into the deep waters. Other passengers of the vehicle were accounted for.



Lewis wants to remind river visitors of one thing.



"And the nature of that is soil changes underneath the water and so with that can change depth, so just right now advise while the water's swift, just to not cross those spots that may look deep," says Lewis.



Ovalle says he says he has some words of advice as well.



"If you're going to bring a child out here, make sure you're going to go somewhere where the child's going to be safe."



The area is still open, however authorities continue to caution off-roaders and other visitors to think twice.



The child has been sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.